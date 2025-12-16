December 2025: Google's big Android update drops
Google just rolled out its December 2025 system update for Android devices, and it's packed with upgrades.
Expect smoother performance on your phone, plus new tools for developers to manage accounts and digital wallets more easily.
Play Store gets smarter (and friendlier)
The Play Store now features Ask Play—a chat-style tool that makes finding apps feel more interactive.
You also get more control over what data is saved in your Play History.
For users in India, brokerage apps now have a verified badge for extra peace of mind.
Handy new tools: QR & document scanning
There's a revamped QR code scanner and an expanded beta for the Android document scanner, making it easier to scan codes or upload documents right from your device.
Overall, these updates aim to make everyday tasks simpler while giving developers better ways to build cool stuff.