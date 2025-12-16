LG TVs now have a permanent Microsoft Copilot tile
LG smart TVs just got a new home screen addition—a Microsoft Copilot tile you can't remove, thanks to the latest webOS update.
This shortcut lets you search for content and get recommendations.
The change quickly caught attention on Reddit, racking up over 35,000 upvotes over the weekend.
What's behind the update?
The webOS 25 update rolled out this feature to new 2025 LG TVs after Microsoft announced plans to bring Copilot to bigger screens.
Copilot has also appeared on some older LG TVs via recent webOS updates.
LG and Samsung are adding more AI tools like Copilot and AI Search in their 2025 models—something they showed off at CES earlier this year.
Users worried about privacy
Not everyone's thrilled: some users are uneasy about possible microphone access and data sharing with Microsoft.
Factory resets don't remove the tile (though going offline does hide it).
TCL TVs with Google's Gemini have similar built-in AI features, so it looks like this trend is here to stay.