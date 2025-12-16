Why Google isn't going for a universal news licensing model
Google's search boss Nick Fox says the company isn't planning a one-size-fits-all licensing deal for news content.
Instead, Google wants to help publishers by sending them traffic through links, not by paying everyone the same way.
This comes as AI is shaking up how people find news and fewer users are clicking through on AI-powered search results.
What else is happening?
Google's AI Mode now sees 75 million daily users, especially in places like India and Brazil where local content can be hard to find.
The company is teaming up with over 3,000 publishers worldwide to keep web traffic flowing.
Plus, they're testing a new Personal Context feature behind the scenes—all part of Google's push to build real partnerships with publishers instead of relying on blanket licensing deals.