Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS swings by Earth this week

What's happening and how to spot it

3I/ATLAS has been observed since July and just reappeared this December—confirmed by both Gemini North and Hubble telescope images.

The comet will come closest on December 19, about 167 million miles out.

If you've got a telescope (or know someone who does), look for it before dawn until May next year as it slowly fades away.

Or, if you'd rather watch from home, check out Gianluca Masi's Virtual Telescope Project livestream on December 18 at 11pm EST.