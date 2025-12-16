Coffee might help slow aging in severe mental illness, study says
Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day could help people with severe mental health conditions have a biological age five years younger, according to new research.
The study tracked 436 adults with schizophrenia or affective disorders and found their white blood cell telomeres—markers linked to cellular aging—were longer if they drank this amount of coffee.
What the study found
Researchers grouped participants by how much coffee they drank, from none up to five or more cups daily.
The sweet spot was three to four cups: more than that didn't add benefits.
These results held up even after accounting for things like age, gender, smoking, and medication.
Why it might work
Scientists think antioxidants in coffee may help protect cells from damage and slow down telomere shortening—a process that tends to speed up in people with severe mental illnesses.
Just don't go overboard: the benefit drops off after four cups, which matches what health guidelines recommend for safe caffeine limits.