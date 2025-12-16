Global space agencies team up for biggest-ever "save Earth" drill as comet swings by

How the drill works (and why it matters)

The exercise kicked off on November 27 and runs through January 2026, focusing on spotting and tracking risky space objects.

Even though this comet will stay a safe 170 million miles away, teams are using advanced tech like NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and ground telescopes across three continents to sharpen their early-warning systems.

It's a big reminder that when it comes to protecting our planet, teamwork really does make the difference.