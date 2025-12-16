Next Article
Global space agencies team up for biggest-ever "save Earth" drill as comet swings by
Technology
Space agencies from over 23 countries—including NASA and ESA—are running the largest planetary defense drill ever, just as comet 3I/ATLAS makes a close pass by Earth on December 19, 2025.
This global practice run is all about making sure we're ready if a real threat ever comes our way.
How the drill works (and why it matters)
The exercise kicked off on November 27 and runs through January 2026, focusing on spotting and tracking risky space objects.
Even though this comet will stay a safe 170 million miles away, teams are using advanced tech like NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and ground telescopes across three continents to sharpen their early-warning systems.
It's a big reminder that when it comes to protecting our planet, teamwork really does make the difference.