Next Article
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold drops S Pen, focuses on sleek folding
Technology
Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, a fresh take on foldables that skips S Pen support—marking a shift from earlier models.
Instead, it's all about a dual-fold design with a 10-inch AMOLED inner screen and 6.5-inch cover display.
The phone still handles multitasking like DeX and external monitors, but this time the lack of S Pen support is due to design and durability considerations, as discussed in the source.
Launch details & colors
The Galaxy Z TriFold lands in South Korea on December 12, 2025, with a US release coming early next year.
You'll get to pick between Black or Silver finishes, though Samsung hasn't shared pricing yet.