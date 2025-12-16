Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold drops S Pen, focuses on sleek folding Technology Dec 16, 2025

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, a fresh take on foldables that skips S Pen support—marking a shift from earlier models.

Instead, it's all about a dual-fold design with a 10-inch AMOLED inner screen and 6.5-inch cover display.

The phone still handles multitasking like DeX and external monitors, but this time the lack of S Pen support is due to design and durability considerations, as discussed in the source.