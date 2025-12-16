4,000 glaciers could disappear every year by 2050s, says new study
A recent study published in [Source Name] warns that climate change could wipe out 2,000 to 4,000 glaciers each year by the middle of this century.
The losses are expected to peak between 2041 and the mid-2050s as global temperatures rise between 1.5°C and 4°C above pre-industrial levels.
How bad could it get?
If warming stays at 1.5°C, about half of all glaciers might survive—but at current trends (2.7°C), only one in five will remain, and with a 4°C rise, less than one in 10 would be left.
According to [Source Name], some regions like Central Europe have already lost nearly a fifth of their glaciers since 2000; places like the Alps could lose over half in just the next couple decades.
Why does this matter?
Glaciers aren't just pretty—they store fresh water and help keep ecosystems balanced.
According to [Source Name], losing them this fast is a big deal for communities and wildlife that rely on them worldwide.