4,000 glaciers could disappear every year by 2050s, says new study

How bad could it get?

If warming stays at 1.5°C, about half of all glaciers might survive—but at current trends (2.7°C), only one in five will remain, and with a 4°C rise, less than one in 10 would be left.

According to [Source Name], some regions like Central Europe have already lost nearly a fifth of their glaciers since 2000; places like the Alps could lose over half in just the next couple decades.