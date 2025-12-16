Threads just leveled up: More communities, new badges, and custom flairs
Meta's Threads is stepping up its game with over 200 Communities now live—think Lakers fans, K-pop lovers, bookworms, and more.
Alongside these new spaces to hang out, Threads has rolled out fresh user badges to make things a bit more fun and personal.
What's new? Custom flairs and champion badges
You can now get "flairs"—little labels under your username that you can add yourself—to show off your NBA team loyalty or if you're an author.
There's also a limited "Champion" badge for users who are highly followed and converse actively.
It's all about making it easier (and cooler) to connect with people who share your vibe.
Why is Threads doing this?
With 400 million users (and counting), Threads wants to keep the energy high and attract folks from platforms like X and Bluesky.
These features—kind of like what you see on Reddit—are designed to boost activity and help everyone find their crowd faster.