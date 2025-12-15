Google Discover now lets you shape your feed with just a few words

To try it out, open the Google app on Android , tap the Labs beaker icon, switch on "Tailor your feed," and refresh Discover. You'll see a prompt box suggesting things like "Stop showing me negative news"—but you can get creative with requests like "half marathon training advice" or "more Washington Post." The AI remembers your preferences and even lets you tweak them later.

Who can use it (for now)

Right now, this feature is only available for US English speakers on Android devices and is still in early testing.

It's designed as an upgrade from the old "Not interested" button—so you can add or remove topics, pick favorite sources or formats, and set the mood of your feed with just a few words.