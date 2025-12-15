Next Article
Zoom drops AI Companion 3.0 for web users
Technology
Zoom just rolled out its AI Companion 3.0 for web users, bringing smart meeting summaries, action items, and insights—even if you're on the basic plan (you get up to three meetings a month).
There's a fresh web interface and side panel to chat with the assistant, plus an option to unlock more features for $10 extra.
Smarter integrations and productivity boosts
Now you can connect Google Drive and OneDrive (with Gmail and Outlook coming soon), making it easier to pull in files or info.
The AI can whip up daily reports that recap your meetings and tasks, help you draft emails, and even let you start documents right in the assistant before moving them over to Zoom Docs for group work.
Exports are easy too—think Markdown, PDF, or Word formats.