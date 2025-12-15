Zoom drops AI Companion 3.0 for web users

Smarter integrations and productivity boosts

Now you can connect Google Drive and OneDrive (with Gmail and Outlook coming soon), making it easier to pull in files or info.

The AI can whip up daily reports that recap your meetings and tasks, help you draft emails, and even let you start documents right in the assistant before moving them over to Zoom Docs for group work.

Exports are easy too—think Markdown, PDF, or Word formats.