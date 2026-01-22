Snapchat's Family Center gets new features: What parents can now do
Snapchat just rolled out some new Family Center features to help parents keep tabs on their teens' activity.
Now, parents can see how much time their kids spend on Snapchat and get a better sense of who they're connecting with—without seeing private messages.
See daily usage and friend info (with privacy in mind)
Parents can view their child's average daily Snapchat use over the past week, broken down by chat, camera, Snap Map, Spotlight, and Stories.
They'll also be able to check out the teen's full friend list and recent interactions if the teen agrees.
Plus, there are signals for mutual friends or shared contacts.
Teens stay in control
Teens have to opt in for these tools to work—and they can turn off parental access anytime.
Snapchat says these updates are all about making things safer for younger users while letting them keep some privacy.