Sodium-ion batteries charge to 94% in 5 minutes
Scientists at TCG Crest's RISE have built India's first sodium-ion battery, and it's pretty impressive: it charges to 94% in just five minutes, packs more energy than many lithium iron phosphate batteries, and retains 97% of its capacity across multiple charge-discharge cycles.
Plus, it handles India's high temperatures like a champ.
Sodium-ion batteries
These batteries skip expensive and imported metals like cobalt, nickel, copper, and lithium.
Instead, they use materials that are easy to find in India, making the tech safer, cheaper, and a big win for the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push.
A game-changer for EVs and renewable energy
Fast-charging, locally made sodium-ion batteries could be a game-changer for electric vehicles and renewable energy.
This tech brings India closer to affordable, sustainable energy—without relying on imports.