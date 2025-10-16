Sodium-ion batteries charge to 94% in 5 minutes Technology Oct 16, 2025

Scientists at TCG Crest's RISE have built India's first sodium-ion battery, and it's pretty impressive: it charges to 94% in just five minutes, packs more energy than many lithium iron phosphate batteries, and retains 97% of its capacity across multiple charge-discharge cycles.

Plus, it handles India's high temperatures like a champ.