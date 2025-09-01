Solar Orbiter reveals how solar system's fastest electrons are created

Study helps ESA missions like Smile and Vigil predict space weather

This discovery clears up years of confusion about how these high-speed electrons are launched into space.

Alexander Warmuth from Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics shared that they can now tell apart short flare bursts from steady CME emissions.

The study also explains why these electrons take hours to reach space—they get scattered by turbulence in the solar wind.

These insights will help future ESA missions like Smile and Vigil better predict space weather and keep satellites (and astronauts) safer.