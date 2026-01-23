Sony drops new PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT turntables with Bluetooth Technology Jan 23, 2026

Sony is back in the vinyl game, unveiling two fresh turntables—the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT.

Both let you play your records at the push of a button, stream wirelessly over Bluetooth (with hi-res audio support), and even digitize your collection via USB-B.

It's Sony's first turntable launch since 2019—definitely aimed at making vinyl easy for everyone.