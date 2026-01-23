Sony drops new PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT turntables with Bluetooth
Sony is back in the vinyl game, unveiling two fresh turntables—the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT.
Both let you play your records at the push of a button, stream wirelessly over Bluetooth (with hi-res audio support), and even digitize your collection via USB-B.
It's Sony's first turntable launch since 2019—definitely aimed at making vinyl easy for everyone.
Specs at a glance:
The LX3BT is super plug-and-play, with an integrated RCA cable and a standard cartridge.
The LX5BT steps things up with a sturdier build, aluminum tonearm, gold-plated jacks, detachable cables, and a lighter stylus for better sound and less record wear.
Price & availability:
The LX3BT goes for €299/£299 ($350-$400) and ships in February 2026.
The more premium LX5BT lands in April at €399/£399 ($468-$500).
Both are on the pricier side but pack features that make spinning (and streaming) vinyl pretty effortless.