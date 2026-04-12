South Atlantic Anomaly weakens magnetic field, increasing satellite glitch risk
There is a spot above Earth called the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), or the "Bermuda Triangle of Space," that is causing headaches for satellites and spacecraft.
Over this region, stretching between South America and southern Africa, Earth's magnetic field is weaker, so satellites are exposed to more high-energy particle radiation.
This means a higher risk of glitches or hardware failures; even the Hubble Space Telescope has to power down some instruments when passing through.
South Atlantic Anomaly splitting disrupts satellites
The SAA is actually splitting into two zones now, making things trickier for satellites in low Earth orbit.
Researchers have seen increased energy bursts here that have knocked out satellites in the past.
To keep up, space agencies are developing tougher tech to handle these rough patches. Plus, missions like Swarm are tracking changes so we can better protect future space missions.