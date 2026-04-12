South Atlantic Anomaly weakens magnetic field, increasing satellite glitch risk Technology Apr 12, 2026

There is a spot above Earth called the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), or the "Bermuda Triangle of Space," that is causing headaches for satellites and spacecraft.

Over this region, stretching between South America and southern Africa, Earth's magnetic field is weaker, so satellites are exposed to more high-energy particle radiation.

This means a higher risk of glitches or hardware failures; even the Hubble Space Telescope has to power down some instruments when passing through.