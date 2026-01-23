'Space burial': You can now send ashes to space for ₹20,000 Technology Jan 23, 2026

Ever thought about a final trip that's truly out of this world?

Space Beyond, started by ex-NASA and Blue Origin engineer Ryan Mitchell, will send your ashes into orbit for $249 per client for a symbolic portion (about one gram)—a fraction of what big names charge.

Up to 1,000 people can share a single satellite ride.