'Space burial': You can now send ashes to space for ₹20,000
Ever thought about a final trip that's truly out of this world?
Space Beyond, started by ex-NASA and Blue Origin engineer Ryan Mitchell, will send your ashes into orbit for $249 per client for a symbolic portion (about one gram)—a fraction of what big names charge.
Up to 1,000 people can share a single satellite ride.
How does it work?
The first launch is set for October 2027 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission.
Your ashes travel in a CubeSat that orbits Earth at 550km altitude and passes over locations at a consistent local solar time, following a predictable cadence.
After up to five years in space, the satellite burns up safely—no space junk left behind.
What do you get?
Families receive a preparation kit (think: vial, spoon, funnel), plus real-time tracking so you can follow your loved one's journey through the stars on your phone.
Integration updates keep you in the loop from start to finish.