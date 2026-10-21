SpaceX's Starship to fly twice a week by 2027-end

SpaceX's plan to catch Starship, builds on its work with the Super Heavy booster, which it currently recovers using the mechanical arms of its launch tower.

The company now wants to apply this technique to Starship, a spacecraft built for missions beyond Earth's orbit, including trips to the Moon and Mars.

Recovering both the booster and spacecraft could revolutionize spaceflight economics by allowing SpaceX to launch, recover, inspect, and refly same vehicle with minimal downtime.