SpaceX's Starship to fly twice a week by 2027-end
What's the story
SpaceX is gearing up for a groundbreaking feat in rocket engineering: catching its Starship spacecraft as it returns from space. Elon Musk has laid out an ambitious timeline, hoping to have the giant rocket flying as often as an airplane by the end of 2027. The company plans to make Starship fly once a week in early 2027 and ramp up to twice a week by year's end.
Reusability strategy
Making Starship completely reusable
SpaceX is working toward making Starship completely reusable, with only minor refurbishments needed between flights.
This would let the vehicle be prepped for another launch almost instantly.
The company plans to try catching Starship on its 15th flight, marking a major milestone in its quest to build a fully reusable launch system.
Recovery goals
Catching the spacecraft
SpaceX's plan to catch Starship, builds on its work with the Super Heavy booster, which it currently recovers using the mechanical arms of its launch tower.
The company now wants to apply this technique to Starship, a spacecraft built for missions beyond Earth's orbit, including trips to the Moon and Mars.
Recovering both the booster and spacecraft could revolutionize spaceflight economics by allowing SpaceX to launch, recover, inspect, and refly same vehicle with minimal downtime.
Future vision
Musk's vision for the future
Musk has stressed the importance of reusable launch vehicles in ensuring humanity's long-term future beyond Earth.
He said that the only way to extend consciousness beyond our planet is through a fully reusable launch vehicle.
The ultimate goal is to drastically reduce space access costs and enable transportation of people, cargo, and infrastructure at an unprecedented scale.
Mission significance
Significance of Starship in space exploration
Starship is key to SpaceX's plans for a human presence on Mars.
It also plays a crucial role in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to use a modified version of the spacecraft as a lunar lander for future astronaut missions.
However, achieving airline-like operations with Starship is an engineering challenge that requires reliable atmospheric re-entry, precise recovery, rapid refurbishment and repeated launches while ensuring safety and performance.