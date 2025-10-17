SpaceX can now launch 100 rockets a year from California
SpaceX just got the green light from the US Air Force to double its yearly launches at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base—now up to 100 missions a year instead of 50.
This move comes after a thorough environmental review, showing that the boost in launches shouldn't harm the local area.
SpaceX's plans for Vandenberg
Along with more launches, SpaceX can now send up to five Falcon Heavy rockets a year from the SLC-6 pad, which will be modified to support Falcon Heavy missions and has been quiet since 2022.
While Vandenberg mainly handles Earth-observation missions, SpaceX is also working on its fully reusable Starship rocket for future Mars trips.
The FAA still needs to give its final approval, and for other types of missions, SpaceX also launches from Texas and Florida.