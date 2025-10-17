SpaceX can now launch 100 rockets a year from California

SpaceX's plans for Vandenberg

Along with more launches, SpaceX can now send up to five Falcon Heavy rockets a year from the SLC-6 pad, which will be modified to support Falcon Heavy missions and has been quiet since 2022.

While Vandenberg mainly handles Earth-observation missions, SpaceX is also working on its fully reusable Starship rocket for future Mars trips.

The FAA still needs to give its final approval, and for other types of missions, SpaceX also launches from Texas and Florida.