SpaceX could match OpenAI, Anthropic in 6 months, Musk claims

SpaceX is "cautiously optimistic" that SpaceX will have a model on par with Claude Fable 5.1 and GPT-6 in two to three months, Musk said.

He also believes the company could be at the top of the AI race within six months.

The billionaire made these claims on X while responding to a discussion about Grok 4.7 and how xAI's latest model compares with those from OpenAI and Anthropic.