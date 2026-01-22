SpaceX kicks off 2026 with big Starlink launch

About an hour after liftoff, all satellites were deployed as planned. The Falcon 9 booster nailed its landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," bringing SpaceX 's total booster landings to a whopping 562.

What this means for internet everywhere

With these additions, there are now over 9,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. That could mean faster internet for customers worldwide—and improved Wi-Fi for airline passengers.

Starlink continues to grow, showing how much demand there is for better connectivity worldwide.