SpaceX kicks off 2026 with big Starlink launch
Technology
SpaceX just started 2026 strong, launching 25 new Starlink satellites from California on Wednesday night.
The Falcon 9 rocket took off smoothly, marking another milestone in SpaceX's mission to make internet access truly global.
Rocket lands safely—again
About an hour after liftoff, all satellites were deployed as planned.
The Falcon 9 booster nailed its landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," bringing SpaceX's total booster landings to a whopping 562.
What this means for internet everywhere
With these additions, there are now over 9,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. That could mean faster internet for customers worldwide—and improved Wi-Fi for airline passengers.
Starlink continues to grow, showing how much demand there is for better connectivity worldwide.