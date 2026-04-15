SpaceX launches 2 batches of Starlink satellites within 20 hours

Launch details

Both Falcon 9 rockets successfully returned to Earth

About an hour after each launch, the upper stage of Falcon 9 rocket deployed its cargo, placing the satellites on course to join SpaceX's low Earth orbit megaconstellation. The first stage of both missions' Falcon 9 rockets returned to Earth for reusability. Booster B1080 landed on droneship "Just Read the Instructions" in Atlantic Ocean, completing its 26th flight while Booster 1082 landed on "Of Course I Still Love You" in Pacific Ocean, bringing its reuse count up to 21 flights.