SpaceX launches 2 batches of Starlink satellites within 20 hours
What's the story
SpaceX has successfully launched two batches of its Starlink satellites within a span of 20 hours. The first batch, comprising 29 broadband internet relay units (Starlink group 10-24), was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at around 5:23am EDT on Tuesday. The second batch of 25 Starlink satellites (group 17-27) was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California later that day.
Launch details
Both Falcon 9 rockets successfully returned to Earth
About an hour after each launch, the upper stage of Falcon 9 rocket deployed its cargo, placing the satellites on course to join SpaceX's low Earth orbit megaconstellation. The first stage of both missions' Falcon 9 rockets returned to Earth for reusability. Booster B1080 landed on droneship "Just Read the Instructions" in Atlantic Ocean, completing its 26th flight while Booster 1082 landed on "Of Course I Still Love You" in Pacific Ocean, bringing its reuse count up to 21 flights.
Network expansion
Over 10,200 Starlink satellites in orbit
With these launches, SpaceX's Starlink network now has over 10,200 satellites in orbit. The Vandenberg launch was SpaceX's 46th of the year and its 629th Falcon 9 mission since 2010. This doubleheader launch highlights SpaceX's continued commitment to expanding its global internet coverage through the Starlink project.