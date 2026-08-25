SpaceX, NVIDIA launching Vera Rubin NVL72 AI supercomputer into orbit
Technology
SpaceX and NVIDIA just announced they're launching a powerful AI supercomputer, Vera Rubin NVL72, into orbit by late 2027.
This tech-packed machine is designed to handle tough computing tasks in space and will be the core of SpaceXAI's Starmind satellite, aiming to boost how smart and efficient AI can get off Earth.
Vera CPUs have 88 Olympus cores
The NVL72 is loaded with 72 Rubin GPUs, 36 Vera CPUs, and advanced networking hardware for speed and efficiency.
NVIDIA's Vera CPUs come with 88 Olympus cores and super-fast memory, meaning they can deliver up to 1.8 times faster task completion than x86 CPUs.
Elon Musk also hinted at even bigger upgrades coming in 2028 as part of their push to make space missions smarter with AI.