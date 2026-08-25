SpaceX plans 1st AI-powered satellites to launch in late 2027
Technology
SpaceX just announced plans to launch its first AI-powered satellites in late 2027, aiming to run advanced computing tasks directly from space.
These satellites, packed with NVIDIA chips, are designed to work like floating data centers and could perform computing tasks in orbit.
The project is set to ramp up even more by 2028.
Elon Musk touts Vera orbital centers
Elon Musk says these orbital data centers will be "significantly simpler, lower cost, denser and lighter than a traditional rack."
By teaming up with NVIDIA, using its Vera central processing unit, SpaceX hopes to make data crunching faster and more efficient in orbit.