SpaceX's next Starship launch rescheduled for May 22

SpaceX has delayed the launch of its powerful Starship rocket by two days. The company, owned by Elon Musk , will now attempt the flight early on Friday morning, May 22, at around 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST). The launch will take place from its Starbase facility in South Texas, US. This minor delay gives the team more time for final safety checks on the new vehicle.

Rocket details What is SpaceX's Starship? Starship is SpaceX's fully reusable spacecraft system, designed to transport people and heavy cargo into space. It is also the tallest rocket ever built. The vehicle has two main parts: a massive bottom booster called Super Heavy and an upper section known as Starship. The primary goal of this design is to make space travel more affordable by landing and reusing both components repeatedly.

Mission details First flight of upgraded version 3 rockets The upcoming mission will be the first flight of "Version 3" Starship and Super Heavy. These include stronger engines, taller fuel tanks, larger steering fins, and several other upgrades. The rocket will launch from a completely redesigned launch pad for the first time. In this test flight, the bottom booster will separate after liftoff, reignite its engines, and land safely in the ocean while the upper Starship carries test satellites into space.

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