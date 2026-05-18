SpaceX's next Starship test flight set for May 20

SpaceX , the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk , is gearing up for the launch of its massive Starship rocket. The test flight is scheduled for May 20. The launch window will open at 5:30 pm CT (4:00am IST on May 21). This will be the 12th overall launch of the world's largest rocket since April 2023 and its first since October 2025.

Test details SpaceX's Pad 2 will host the launch The 12th flight test of Starship will be a major milestone for SpaceX. It will debut the next generation of Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, powered by an evolved version of the Raptor engine. The launch will take place from a newly designed pad at SpaceX's South Texas facility. This upgraded launchpad, called Pad 2, has been enhanced with a propellant farm featuring increased storage capacity and more pumps for quick vehicle refueling.

Rocket evolution Version 3 of Starship will take to the skies The upcoming launch will also mark the debut of the most powerful version of Starship yet, known as Version 3. It features a Super Heavy booster and an upper stage called "Ship," both of which have been heavily upgraded for this launch. The fully integrated space vehicle stands at an impressive 407 feet tall, four feet taller than its predecessor. It is powered by 33 of SpaceX's Raptor-class engines and can refuel mid-flight through orbital fuel transfer with other vehicles.

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