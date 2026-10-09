SpaceX seeks US spectrum licenses to expand Starlink mobile coverage
Technology
SpaceX is making a big move to improve mobile coverage in the US.
The company wants to buy new spectrum licenses, which, if approved by the FCC, will help Starlink Mobile cover more areas, from busy cities to remote spots that usually get left out.
FCC approves SpaceX's 15,000 V2 satellites
Alongside this, SpaceX is set to launch 15,000 next-generation satellites after getting the green light from the FCC.
These V2 satellites are designed to deliver much faster speeds, over 100 times more bandwidth, and connect directly to regular devices without any tweaks.