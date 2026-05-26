SpaceX to soon launch battery-powered Starlink Mini

SpaceX will reportedly soon release a battery-powered version of its smallest internet dish, the Starlink Mini. The development was hinted at in the May firmware release for the device, according to PCMag. The new model would provide untethered portability to users such as vanlifers and emergency responders who need fast, low-latency internet access from almost anywhere on Earth.

Firmware findings Firmware hints at integrated battery The May firmware release of Starlink Mini contained code strings hinting at an integrated battery. The "message DishBatteryStats" line was among the indicators, suggesting code designed to return specific fields from an internal battery. This includes its current state of charge. If the dish was just being plugged into an external third-party power bank, the Starlink firmware wouldn't be able to read this information natively.

Power options Dish can be powered by 3 different methods The firmware also includes code referring to three different power states. This suggests that the unit can be powered by a direct USB-C source, its own internal battery, or both at the same time. Such pass-through support would likely extend the battery's life and prevent early wear and tear of the dish, making it more durable in the long run.

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Power dependency Current options for powering dish Currently, the Starlink Mini needs to be plugged into an AC wall outlet or portable battery to connect with over 10,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. There are also batteries like the PeakDo LinkPower series that fit into the back of the Starlink Mini. However, these options are expensive and their software isn't very reliable.

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