SpaceX's Falcon 9: Making space launches way more affordable

Falcon 9 boosters aren't just one-and-done—they get flown again and again. Since SpaceX began landing boosters (source does not provide a year for the first landing), they have landed boosters on over 500 occasions. Thanks to this recycling, advertised launch prices are around $62 million (about $2,720 per kg), less than traditional rockets that get tossed after one flight.

How Falcon 9 stacks up against rivals

Compared to other options out there, Falcon 9 is tough to beat on price.

India's ISRO PSLV charges about $4,500-$5,000 per kg; China's CAS Space is at $6,900 per kg; and newer Indian startups like Skyroot/Agnikul are over $65k per kg for small payloads.

So if you want your satellite in orbit without breaking the bank, Falcon 9 is still leading the pack.