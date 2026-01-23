SpaceX's Falcon 9: Making space launches way more affordable
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has flipped the script on space travel costs since its debut in 2010.
It dropped the price of sending stuff to low-Earth orbit from NASA Shuttle's $54,500 per kg to just $2,720 per kg—so launching a full load (up to 22,800kg) now costs $62 million instead of hundreds of millions.
That's made getting to space a lot more doable for everyone.
Reusable rockets = big savings
Falcon 9 boosters aren't just one-and-done—they get flown again and again.
Since SpaceX began landing boosters (source does not provide a year for the first landing), they have landed boosters on over 500 occasions.
Thanks to this recycling, advertised launch prices are around $62 million (about $2,720 per kg), less than traditional rockets that get tossed after one flight.
How Falcon 9 stacks up against rivals
Compared to other options out there, Falcon 9 is tough to beat on price.
India's ISRO PSLV charges about $4,500-$5,000 per kg; China's CAS Space is at $6,900 per kg; and newer Indian startups like Skyroot/Agnikul are over $65k per kg for small payloads.
So if you want your satellite in orbit without breaking the bank, Falcon 9 is still leading the pack.