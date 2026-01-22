Sparkli launches AI-powered learning app for kids

Sparkli, started by ex-Google employees in Zurich, was scheduled to launch a new learning app for children. Planned to open consumer access by mid-2026, the app turns kids' questions into fun "learning expeditions" with interactive stories, debates, polls, and creative challenges.

What makes Sparkli different? Sparkli covers cool topics like money skills, design thinking, AI basics, entrepreneurship, and emotional smarts.

Using generative AI, it personalizes lessons to each child's interests.

Kids earn Sparks for exploring and can unlock badges or build digital worlds as they learn.

The app supports all kinds of learners with comics, audio adventures, and quizzes.

For teachers and parents too Teachers get tools to assign work and track progress easily.

Parents receive weekly updates on what their kids are learning—so everyone stays in the loop.