Speedo's new goggles can track how you swim
What's the story
Speedo has unveiled a new removable smart module for its Vanquisher goggles. The innovative addition, called the Speedo iQ system, is designed to analyze a swimmer's performance across all four major strokes: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly. The advanced system uses specialized sensors to assess head movement in water, time breaths and track distance per stroke.
Innovative technology
The iQ system doesn't have a built-in display
Unlike other smart goggles on the market, such as those from Form, Speedo's iQ system doesn't have a built-in display. Instead, it automatically transmits data to its companion app.
This way, swimmers can review their performance after getting out of the water.
Plus, if you need to replace your goggles, you can easily transfer the module to another pair of Vanquisher goggles.
Accessibility
The device is legal to use during World Aquatics competitions
The Speedo iQ system doesn't require a subscription, making it more accessible for swimmers.
Plus, it's legal to use during World Aquatics competitions. This means that athletes can take full advantage of this innovative technology without worrying about any potential rule violations or extra costs.
The Vanquisher goggles with the iQ module included are priced at $189 and come in a variety of colors.