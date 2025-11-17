Sperm whales might actually "talk" like us, study finds

Researchers picked up two main vowel-like tones—think "ah" and "ee"—in whale chats. These aren't random; the whales swap them back and forth in a dialogue-like fashion. The cool part? Their sound-making is oddly similar to how we form vowels, even though their bodies are totally different from ours.

Why it matters

If sperm whales have such complex ways of communicating, it makes us rethink what animals are capable of—and maybe how we should treat them.

With AI helping decode these whale messages, we're getting closer to understanding how language evolved not just for humans, but across species.