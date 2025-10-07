Spotify users can now use ChatGPT as their personal DJ

OpenAI 's ChatGPT has integrated with Spotify , allowing users to request songs, artists, playlists, or podcast recommendations directly within their conversations. The feature is available for both free and premium Spotify users. To use the integration, you first need to link your Spotify account in ChatGPT by mentioning "Spotify." This prompts a connection request that once approved enables seamless interaction between the two platforms.

User experience How to get music recommendations Once the account is linked, users can request specific music or podcast content. For example, a user could say "Play upbeat pop songs for my morning workout" or "Recommend podcasts about tech start-ups." The integration goes beyond simple song searches and even considers the context of conversations. For instance, if you're planning a road trip, you could ask ChatGPT to create a driving playlist on Spotify.

Enhanced features Premium vs free user experience The Spotify integration in ChatGPT also leverages user listening habits and conversation context to provide tailored recommendations. Free users can access popular playlists like Discover Weekly or New Music Friday, while Premium subscribers get a fully personalized experience with custom playlists generated from their prompts. The best part? You can connect or disconnect Spotify anytime without compromising your listening data privacy.