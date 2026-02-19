Spotify now lets you buy concert tickets directly
Spotify just made it way easier to catch your favorite artists live—thanks to a new partnership with SeatGeek, you can now find official concert tickets and be directed into SeatGeek's ticketing experience to compare options and buy them.
With 751 million users, Spotify is connecting music discovery directly to ticket sales, so you can go from streaming a song to snagging seats in just a few taps.
Recommendations will be based on your music tastes
Spotify will recommend upcoming shows based on what you listen to.
You'll see events at major US venues like State Farm Stadium and Nissan Stadium, compare seat options, and view venue information—and may be directed into SeatGeek's ticketing experience.
The bigger picture
This move links what you listen to with real-life experiences, making it simpler than ever to turn music fandom into actual memories.
Plus, it extends SeatGeek's reach to Spotify users and surfaces its primary ticket inventory for select US venues.