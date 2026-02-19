Spotify now lets you buy concert tickets directly Technology Feb 19, 2026

Spotify just made it way easier to catch your favorite artists live—thanks to a new partnership with SeatGeek, you can now find official concert tickets and be directed into SeatGeek's ticketing experience to compare options and buy them.

With 751 million users, Spotify is connecting music discovery directly to ticket sales, so you can go from streaming a song to snagging seats in just a few taps.