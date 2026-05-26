Spotify now lets you listen to magazine articles like podcasts

Spotify has expanded its content offerings by introducing narrated long-form articles. The new feature comes as part of the company's efforts to diversify its platform beyond music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Starting today, over 650 articles from top publications such as Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Vogue, Variety, and Vanity Fair will be available in English for users with access to Spotify's audiobook feature.

Feature details Articles available for premium users, individual purchases possible The narrated articles, all under two hours long, will be available for Premium users as part of their monthly audiobook allowance. For free users, individual articles can be purchased for $1.99 each. "With Articles, we're introducing long-form journalism in audio as a natural extension of the music, podcasts, and audiobooks people already come to Spotify for, focused on topics we know they love," said Colleen Prendergast, Spotify Audiobooks licensing lead.

Engagement growth Shorter content to grow engagement with books over time Prendergast further explained that by introducing shorter-form content, Spotify is trying to meet audiences where they are and build healthy listening habits. This, she said, will eventually grow engagement with books over time. The company has already captured about 20% of the US audiobooks market since launching Audiobooks just over two years ago.

Advertisement