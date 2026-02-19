Spotify now lets you buy concert tickets without leaving app

Spotify has partnered with SeatGeek to offer an integrated ticket-buying experience on its platform. The feature lets users buy official concert tickets directly from an artist's page or upcoming tour dates. The integration is currently limited to select US venues where SeatGeek is the primary ticket seller, including State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Market impact SeatGeek's major win and challenges The integration is a major win for SeatGeek, as it gets direct placement in the Spotify app. This means millions of active music fans can discover upcoming events and potentially convert their listening into ticket purchases. However, despite its progress, SeatGeek still faces competition from industry giants like Ticketmaster and AXS who dominate the ticketing market with long-term contracts with top venues and event organizers.

Previous trials Spotify's existing partnerships and previous attempts at direct ticket sales Notably, Spotify has already helped artists generate over $1 billion in ticket sales through its partnerships with over 45 ticketing companies. These include Ticketmaster, AXS, Eventbrite, DICE and Bandsintown. Spotify had also tried direct ticket sales in 2022. Separately, SeatGeek partnered with Snapchat back in 2018 for a similar initiative.

