New Spotify feature reveals creators behind your favorite tracks

Spotify has launched a new feature called SongDNA, currently in beta for Premium users. The innovative tool is designed to provide insights into the music you listen to by revealing details about its creation and connections across artists, genres, and eras. The company said SongDNA aims to enhance user experience by offering an interactive way to discover song origins, contributors, and relationships across different musical styles and timelines.

Feature details Explore creative teams, collaborations, and musical styles SongDNA lets users explore the creative teams behind songs, including producers, collaborators, and contributing artists. The feature presents a network of connections linking tracks through shared influences, collaborations, and musical styles. It also highlights how certain tracks are influenced by earlier works, offering a deeper look into the evolution of music. Users can also explore samples, interpolations (what shaped its sound), and cover versions associated with a track to get context on how its sound has been shaped over time.

Rollout strategy Availability for premium users Spotify has started rolling out the SongDNA feature in beta for Premium users worldwide on iOS and Android devices. The rollout began earlier this week and will be expanded to all Premium users in phases. In India, the feature is available to all Spotify Premium subscribers across different plans. The company intends to make this feature widely available across its entire Premium user base in the coming weeks.

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