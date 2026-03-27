New Spotify feature reveals creators behind your favorite tracks
What's the story
Spotify has launched a new feature called SongDNA, currently in beta for Premium users. The innovative tool is designed to provide insights into the music you listen to by revealing details about its creation and connections across artists, genres, and eras. The company said SongDNA aims to enhance user experience by offering an interactive way to discover song origins, contributors, and relationships across different musical styles and timelines.
Feature details
Explore creative teams, collaborations, and musical styles
SongDNA lets users explore the creative teams behind songs, including producers, collaborators, and contributing artists. The feature presents a network of connections linking tracks through shared influences, collaborations, and musical styles. It also highlights how certain tracks are influenced by earlier works, offering a deeper look into the evolution of music. Users can also explore samples, interpolations (what shaped its sound), and cover versions associated with a track to get context on how its sound has been shaped over time.
Rollout strategy
Availability for premium users
Spotify has started rolling out the SongDNA feature in beta for Premium users worldwide on iOS and Android devices. The rollout began earlier this week and will be expanded to all Premium users in phases. In India, the feature is available to all Spotify Premium subscribers across different plans. The company intends to make this feature widely available across its entire Premium user base in the coming weeks.
Discovery enhancement
Part of Spotify's strategy to enhance music discovery
SongDNA is part of Spotify's larger strategy to enhance music discovery and user engagement. The feature allows users to tap on any creator to discover other artists they've worked with, creating a chain of exploration. Jacqueline Ankner, Spotify's head of songwriter and publisher partnerships, said SongDNA makes it easier for fans to discover new music and see how songs connect.