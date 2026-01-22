Spotify's new AI playlists: Just type your vibe

Spotify just rolled out Prompted Playlists for Premium users in the US and Canada. Now, you can create custom playlists just by typing a mood, vibe, or scenario—think "chill study night" or "road trip jams." It's all powered by Spotify's latest AI tech.

How it works Head to Spotify > Create > Prompted Playlist, then type your prompt.

The AI mixes tracks based on what's trending, your favorite artists, and even your past listening habits—while skipping genres you've said no to.

Expect a blend of old favorites and new finds.

Your playlist stays fresh (literally) These playlists refresh daily or weekly without you lifting a finger.

Each song comes with a quick explanation of why it made the cut, and you can tweak your prompt anytime.

It's all about keeping things interesting and interactive.