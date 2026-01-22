Spotify's new AI playlists: Just type your vibe
Spotify just rolled out Prompted Playlists for Premium users in the US and Canada.
Now, you can create custom playlists just by typing a mood, vibe, or scenario—think "chill study night" or "road trip jams."
It's all powered by Spotify's latest AI tech.
How it works
Head to Spotify > Create > Prompted Playlist, then type your prompt.
The AI mixes tracks based on what's trending, your favorite artists, and even your past listening habits—while skipping genres you've said no to.
Expect a blend of old favorites and new finds.
Your playlist stays fresh (literally)
These playlists refresh daily or weekly without you lifting a finger.
Each song comes with a quick explanation of why it made the cut, and you can tweak your prompt anytime.
It's all about keeping things interesting and interactive.
Still in beta—Spotify wants your feedback
This feature is in beta for now, so Spotify is looking for user feedback to make it better before going global.
There might be some usage limits while they fine-tune things, but they're hoping to get it just right with your help.