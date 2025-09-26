Spotify's new rules target AI voice clones, music spam

Major artist distributors are now in the loop

Spotify's working closely with major artist distributors to catch profile mismatches and unauthorized uploads early.

They're also adopting a new industry standard that requires everyone to be upfront about how AI is used in tracks, whether it's vocals or instruments.

A smarter spam filter is coming soon too, aimed at blocking mass uploads and shady SEO tricks.

Over the past year, Spotify says it's already removed 75 million spam tracks, showing they're serious about keeping things fair for real artists.