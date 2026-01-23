SRIHER brings next-gen GE Revolution Apex Elite CT scanner to campus

What makes this CT scanner special?

This machine can capture up to 512 image slices in a flash, thanks to its speedy 0.23-second rotation and powerful 100 kW tube.

Its Gemstone Spectral Imaging helps doctors see different tissues more clearly, while Deep Learning Image Reconstruction (DLIR) and other dose-reduction tools help reduce radiation exposure.

It's also great for detailed heart scans in one beat and can scan large areas quickly with an extra-wide opening.