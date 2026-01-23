SRIHER brings next-gen GE Revolution Apex Elite CT scanner to campus
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) announced the launch of the GE Revolution Apex Elite 512-slice Spectral CT scanner.
This new tech promises super-clear images with much less radiation, aiming to make scans safer and faster for patients.
The launch was inaugurated by T.S. Swaminathan, former Director, Barnard Institute of Radiology, Madras Medical College, in the presence of SRIHER Chancellor V.R. Venkataachalam.
What makes this CT scanner special?
This machine can capture up to 512 image slices in a flash, thanks to its speedy 0.23-second rotation and powerful 100 kW tube.
Its Gemstone Spectral Imaging helps doctors see different tissues more clearly, while Deep Learning Image Reconstruction (DLIR) and other dose-reduction tools help reduce radiation exposure.
It's also great for detailed heart scans in one beat and can scan large areas quickly with an extra-wide opening.
Why does it matter?
With its rapid scanning and advanced features, the Apex Elite is a game changer for diagnosing heart issues, brain conditions, strokes, and even cancer—offering features intended to improve patient comfort and reduce radiation exposure.
SRIHER said the system would enhance its imaging capabilities.