Stanford's new cartilage fix could change osteoarthritis treatment

Stanford researchers have found a way to help aging joints regrow healthy cartilage by blocking an enzyme called 15-PGDH. In mice, this approach thickened worn-out knee cartilage and produced strong, flexible tissue instead of the usual weaker stuff.

What's actually happening? As mice age, 15-PGDH levels in knee cartilage go up, which breaks down a key repair molecule.

By blocking this enzyme, scientists saw more cells making the building blocks for healthy cartilage—no stem cells needed, just a shift in what existing cells do.

Why should you care? When tested on human knee cartilage from joint replacements, early signs of regeneration showed up within a week.

In injured mice, this treatment made them far less likely to develop osteoarthritis.

If future trials work out, it could mean fewer joint replacements and better options for people with joint pain.