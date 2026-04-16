The feature is currently in beta testing

ChatGPT can now suggest Starbucks drinks based on your mood

By Mudit Dube 10:56 am Apr 16, 202610:56 am

What's the story

Starbucks has announced a new app in ChatGPT that helps customers choose their next drink based on their mood or craving. The feature is currently in beta testing. However, it won't allow direct ordering through the ChatGPT app. Instead, it will recommend drinks and menu items you might like and then redirect you to the official Starbucks app or website for placing your order.