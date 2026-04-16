ChatGPT can now suggest Starbucks drinks based on your mood
What's the story
Starbucks has announced a new app in ChatGPT that helps customers choose their next drink based on their mood or craving. The feature is currently in beta testing. However, it won't allow direct ordering through the ChatGPT app. Instead, it will recommend drinks and menu items you might like and then redirect you to the official Starbucks app or website for placing your order.
Enhanced user experience
How to use the new feature
The new feature lets you use prompts like, "@Starbucks, I want something bright to start my morning," or even upload an image that represents your mood and location. Once the menu suggestion appears in ChatGPT, you can initiate the order through the chatbot and complete it on either the Starbucks app or website.
Customer-centric approach
The feature helps discover new menu items
Paul Riedel, Starbucks's Senior Vice President of Digital and Loyalty, said the company noticed customers weren't always starting by looking at the menu. "They're starting with a feeling," he said. "We wanted to meet customers right in that moment of inspiration and make it easier than ever to find a drink that fits." The feature is designed to help personalize orders and discover new menu items.