Starlink said it was ready to provide high-speed internet in India as of October 2026
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet company, said it was ready to provide high-speed internet in India as of October 2026.
The move comes after a five-year deal with Indian regulators to set up the needed infrastructure.
It's a big step for India's digital scene, but there are still some regulatory hoops to jump through before things go live.
Reliance Industries welcomes Indian satellite competition
Reliance Industries has welcomed competition in satellite communications, including Starlink but emphasized that everyone needs to follow local rules.
Alongside Starlink, Jio Satcom and Eutelsat OneWeb have also received licenses, though they're all waiting on final approvals like spectrum allocation and security checks before launching services.
This all follows some recent debates about fair competition in India's satellite internet space, so it'll be interesting to see how things play out.