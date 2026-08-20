Starlink seeks India approval to bring satellite internet to phones
What's the story
Elon Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, has reapplied to India's space regulator for permission to deploy its second-generation satellite network. The application seeks approval for nearly 30,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and includes technology that could allow mobile phones to connect directly with these satellites. This comes as India prepares guidelines for satellite communications and considers expanding spectrum availability in the sector.
Tech explained
What is D2D connectivity?
Direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity is a technology that lets compatible mobile phones and other devices connect with satellites without needing a traditional satellite dish or ground-based mobile tower.
This could be especially useful in remote areas where building mobile towers or laying fiber networks can be costly or impractical.
Starlink has been working on satellite-to-phone services as part of its broader push into mobile connectivity.
Regulatory journey
Previous attempts to secure approvals
Starlink had previously applied for approval for both its first- and second-generation satellite constellations in India.
The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) approved the company's Gen 1 constellation in July 2025.
However, an earlier application for the Gen 2 constellation was rejected due to non-compliance with Indian requirements.
Starlink has now reapplied with its updated plans, seeking permission for nearly 30,000 satellites in India alone.
Network expansion
Potential impact of Gen 2 satellites
Starlink plans to deploy some 42,000 satellites globally for its Gen 2 network.
The Indian application covers satellites operating at an altitude of about 340km to 615km above Earth.
India has a huge population but uneven access to high-speed internet. Satellite broadband could help bridge these gaps, with D2D connectivity allowing satellite networks to directly augment mobile networks without needing a separate terminal.
Market competition
Competition in satellite communications market
Starlink isn't the only player in India's satellite communications market. Amazon's satellite business, Amazon Leo, and Eutelsat OneWeb are also in the fray.
However, these companies face regulatory hurdles before they can start commercial services at scale.
Authorisations from IN-SPACe, spectrum allocation, and security clearances are key requirements to be met.
Future prospects
What's next for Starlink?
Starlink's latest application is a major step, but it doesn't mean direct-to-phone satellite services will be available in India anytime soon.
The company still needs regulatory approval, while spectrum allocation and the government's eventual rules for D2D services will determine how this technology can be offered.
If approved, Starlink's larger Gen 2 network and direct-to-device tech could revolutionize connectivity access in hard-to-reach areas.