Stay ahead of hunger with Zomato's order scheduling tool
What's the story
The convenience of ordering food through Zomato is unmatched, and the ability to schedule orders ahead of time is a game-changer.
Whether you're planning a special dinner or just want to make sure you're set for tomorrow's meals, scheduling your order on Zomato using an Android device is super easy.
This step-by-step guide ensures you'll have no trouble planning your future feasts.
Choose and schedule
Selecting your meal in advance
Open the Zomato app, enter your location, and check out the 35,000+ restaurants in 30 cities with Order Scheduling.
Remember, some places might not let you schedule orders under ₹1,000.
After choosing a restaurant and picking your meals, go to checkout. This is where you can schedule your delivery - anytime from two hours to two days later.
Confirm and track
Finalizing your scheduled order
At checkout, verify all order details carefully after selecting your preferred delivery slot, before confirming the order.
In case your chosen time is not available, Zomato will suggest another option.
After confirming, monitor the app for any adjustments or updates regarding your scheduled order.
Note: Changes or cancellations can be made up to three hours prior to the delivery time.
Tips and tricks
Additional tips for a smooth experience
To have a smooth scheduled ordering experience on Zomato with an Android device, choose restaurants with good track records for timeliness and high availability.
Note that the items available for scheduling may be limited as restaurants try to reduce substitutions or shortages by only offering items they're confident about.
Keep an eye on notifications from Zomato for any changes or updates about your order.