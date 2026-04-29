STCH launches Fabric GPT to help brands choose sustainable fabrics

Fabric GPT pre-made choices reduce waste

Instead of endless fabric samples, Fabric GPT offers pre-made choices based on what's actually in demand, cutting waste and speeding things up for everyone.

Backed by $5.5 million in new funding, STCH is expanding its labs (especially in India) and eyeing the US market next.

With big-name companies like Shein and Next already on board, Payala sums it up: We want sustainable textiles to be accessible and affordable for everyone.