STCH launches Fabric GPT to help brands choose sustainable fabrics
STCH just dropped "Fabric GPT," an AI tool designed to shake up the $900 billion textile world by making it easier for brands to create eco-friendly fabrics.
Co-founder Narahari Payala says the model uses real data from textile mills to figure out which fibers and processes work best, so brands can skip the guesswork and go straight to sustainable options.
Fabric GPT pre-made choices reduce waste
Instead of endless fabric samples, Fabric GPT offers pre-made choices based on what's actually in demand, cutting waste and speeding things up for everyone.
Backed by $5.5 million in new funding, STCH is expanding its labs (especially in India) and eyeing the US market next.
With big-name companies like Shein and Next already on board, Payala sums it up: We want sustainable textiles to be accessible and affordable for everyone.