Stockholm cafe run by AI Mona in Andon Labs experiment
There's a new cafe in Stockholm where the boss isn't human: it's an AI called Mona.
Mona takes care of the menu, orders supplies (sometimes a bit too much), and even lets you place your order directly with her or with barista Kajetan Grzelczak.
The whole setup was designed by Andon Labs from San Francisco to see what happens when AI runs the show at work.
Gemini-powered Mona hired 2 employees
Mona, built on Google's Gemini technology, manages daily operations but has made some funny mistakes, like overstocking food (which gets called out on a "wall of shame").
Still, about 50 to 80 people visit each day. Interestingly, Mona has already posted job ads and hired two employees herself.
While Grzelczak appreciates his job, he admits balancing life under an AI manager can be tricky.
The experiment is sparking real conversations about how AI could change jobs and everyday work life.