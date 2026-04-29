Stockholm cafe run by AI Mona in Andon Labs experiment Technology Apr 29, 2026

There's a new cafe in Stockholm where the boss isn't human: it's an AI called Mona.

Mona takes care of the menu, orders supplies (sometimes a bit too much), and even lets you place your order directly with her or with barista Kajetan Grzelczak.

The whole setup was designed by Andon Labs from San Francisco to see what happens when AI runs the show at work.