Stopping Ozempic-like drugs can increase heart attack risk

A recent study has found that discontinuing GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, could significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular events. The research was conducted by scientists who analyzed medical records of veterans with type 2 diabetes on these drugs. They found that those who stayed on GLP-1s for at least two years were less likely to suffer major cardiovascular events like heart attacks than those on other common treatments.

Health impact Heart benefits of GLP-1s fade quickly after stopping therapy The study also noted that the heart benefits of GLP-1s quickly faded in those who stopped the therapy. "Stopping GLP-1 drugs has a price," said Ziyad Al-Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and one of the authors of the study. He emphasized that while these drugs are effective for weight loss, their discontinuation can have serious health implications beyond just regaining lost weight.

Metabolic effects Study analyzed data from over 300,000 people Al-Aly, who is also the director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, led a study that analyzed data from over 300,000 people with type 2 diabetes between 2017 and 2023. The team found that those who stayed on GLP-1s throughout had an 18% lower risk of major cardiovascular events compared to a control group. However, once they stopped taking these drugs, their risk for heart problems began to rise again within months.

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Risk factors Weight comes back along with metabolic reversal Al-Aly warned that when people stop these drugs, the weight comes back but also a "metabolic reversal" happens. This includes inflammation surging, blood pressure climbing, and cholesterol rising. He said this silent process increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes after stopping GLP-1 therapy. The team's findings were published in BMJ Medicine on Wednesday.

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Demographic analysis Similar trends found in women and other demographic groups The researchers also found similar trends when they looked at smaller groups of women and other demographic groups. They used a newer statistical method called target trial emulation for their study, which is meant to strengthen conclusions from observational data. Al-Aly stressed that people who benefit from these drugs should likely stay on them for the long haul.