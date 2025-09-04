Streameast, world's largest illegal sports streaming network, shut down

Streameast, a popular platform for live sports streaming, has been shut down by global authorities over copyright infringement. The site was frequented by millions of users looking for free access to live games. It received more than 1.6 billion visits in the last year alone across 80 domains. The move comes after years of pressure from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which resulted in arrests and the dismantling of Streameast's network.

User base Site was popular in North America and Europe Streameast had a huge user base, especially in the US, Canada, the UK, Philippines, and Germany. The platform was so popular that it became an integral part of American sports fans' lives. Many users took to social media and fan forums to discuss how easy it was to bypass official paywalls for NFL soccer and other live games on Streameast.

Crackdown Authorities arrested 2 men near Cairo last month Despite the crackdown by US Homeland Security Investigations in August 2024, Streameast's operators managed to set up hundreds of backup sites. They even claimed to have over 400 domain names ready to keep the streams going. However, this resistance came to an end in August this year when two men were arrested near Cairo for copyright violations. The Egyptian government and ACE worked together on this operation.

Piracy fight Investigators found links to over $6 million in funds ACE chairman Charles Rivkin called Streameast "the largest illegal sports platform anywhere." He added, "Our global alliance will stay on the field as long as it takes to identify and target the biggest piracy rings across the globe." Investigators also found connections to over $6 million in related funds. By late August, all of Streameast's sites redirected visitors to ACE's "Watch Legally" information hub.