Study: climate change threatens over 3 quarters of surf breaks
Technology
A new study says climate change could mess with more than three-quarters of the surf breaks studied, thanks to rising sea levels and hardened coastlines.
Legendary spots like Croyde Beach (United Kingdom), Noosa (Australia), and Santa Cruz reefs (California) might not be safe for much longer.
Legal protections for surf breaks emerge
It's not just about catching waves. Surfing supports local economies and communities.
The study points out that natural beaches can handle climate shifts better than built-up coastlines, but development is making things worse.
Some places, like Gold Coast and New Zealand, are already stepping up with legal protections to keep their surf breaks (and the culture around them) alive.